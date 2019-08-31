Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report sales of $54.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.17 million to $55.21 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $39.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $215.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.22 million to $216.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $243.05 million, with estimates ranging from $242.12 million to $244.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DEA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. 616,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other news, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $83,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,511.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $172,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,750 shares of company stock valued at $881,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

