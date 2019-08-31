ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $679,131.00 and $248,122.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,114,189 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

