Elastos (ELA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00025272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Kucoin and Bit-Z. Elastos has a market cap of $38.78 million and $1.36 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,837,538 coins and its circulating supply is 15,965,558 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

