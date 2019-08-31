Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Cap of $5.73 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00012303 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,825,471 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

