Elrond (ERD) Reaches Market Cap of $12.31 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. Elrond has a market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

