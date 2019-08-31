Encavis (ETR:CAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encavis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.32 ($8.51).

Shares of Encavis stock opened at €8.56 ($9.95) on Wednesday. Encavis has a one year low of €4.98 ($5.79) and a one year high of €7.73 ($8.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.49 and its 200 day moving average is €6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

