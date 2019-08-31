Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $31.15, 8,504,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 3,132,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -247.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 106.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.