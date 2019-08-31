EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) will report sales of $247.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EP Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.00 million. EP Energy posted sales of $338.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EP Energy will report full year sales of $943.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.14 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $847.79 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EP Energy.

EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EP Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of EP Energy stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. EP Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

