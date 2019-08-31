Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Up 5.8%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.49, 418,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 840,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPZM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,095.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,203 shares of company stock worth $1,412,101. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 992.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

