EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 5.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.17, approximately 6,709,796 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,639,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other EQT news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $47,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 653.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 56,334 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 62.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 78.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

