Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Escodex, P2PB2B and DDEX. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $412,581.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.29 or 0.04884468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,991,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Coinlim, LATOKEN, Escodex, P2PB2B, DDEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

