ExclusiveCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,694.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $432,213.00 and approximately $2,694.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00834136 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,665,837 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

