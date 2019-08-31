ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $249.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.09 million and the lowest is $247.83 million. ExlService reported sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $986.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $992.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. 75,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,720. ExlService has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $70.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.