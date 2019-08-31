EXMR Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $55,972.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002192 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001022 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

