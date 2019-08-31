Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Fang had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.

SFUN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.07. 3,387,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,873. Fang has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 1,582.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 103,272 shares in the last quarter.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

