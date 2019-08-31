Fatcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Fatcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fatcoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $349,188.00 worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.24 or 0.04920940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Fatcoin

FAT is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Fatcoin's total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,655,308 tokens. Fatcoin's official website is www.fatbtc.com.

The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc.

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

