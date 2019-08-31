Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.04 Million

Analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will report sales of $331.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $332.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Federated Investors reported sales of $308.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Federated Investors stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 270,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Federated Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 400,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

