Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) PT Set at €24.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRU opened at €10.10 ($11.74) on Tuesday. Ferratum Oyj has a one year low of €9.57 ($11.13) and a one year high of €12.20 ($14.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Ferratum Oyj Company Profile

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to small and medium sized businesses. The company also offers mobile banking products, such as term deposits and other products.

