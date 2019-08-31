Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 8.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 202,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 385,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 705,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 578,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.