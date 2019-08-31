First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 72.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Financial by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Financial by 326.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in First Financial by 127.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

