First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $63,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,271.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 84,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

