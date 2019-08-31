Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.26. Flex shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 3,169,748 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $123,872.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,623.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,783 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $111,243,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flex by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437,416 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Flex by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,531,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flex by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,430,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flex by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

