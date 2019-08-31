Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Trimmed by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In related news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

