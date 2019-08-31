Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forestar Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forestar Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forestar Group.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOR. Buckingham Research began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Forestar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 31,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

