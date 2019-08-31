FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

FOJCY stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

