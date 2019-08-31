Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Critical Comparison

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 8.75% 4.43% 3.42% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 2 1 0 2.33 Harmony Gold Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus target price of $2.11, suggesting a potential downside of 43.13%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $263.30 million 2.52 $33.99 million $0.24 17.25 Harmony Gold Mining $1.87 billion 0.88 -$183.79 million $0.14 26.50

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Harmony Gold Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

