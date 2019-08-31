Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Down 8.4%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41, 666,427 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,192,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on FET. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.25 million, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

