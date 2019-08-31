Fountain Price Down 17% This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Fountain has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $191,668.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,200,138,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,020,492 tokens. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

