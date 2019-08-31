FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $20,562,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,203,000 shares of company stock worth $41,840,730. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FOX stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of FOX worth $99,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.