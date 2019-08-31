FunFair (FUN) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and approximately $550,984.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Vebitcoin. In the last week, FunFair has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021310 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, ZB.COM, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, C2CX, IDEX, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.