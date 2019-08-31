Fusion (FSN) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00007386 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. Fusion has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,222,973 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Liquid, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

