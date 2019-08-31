GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDS. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 319,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 94.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,480,000 after buying an additional 2,728,377 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in GDS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $7,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

