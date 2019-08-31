Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.56, 385,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 221,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $108,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

