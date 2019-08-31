General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in General Motors by 35.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

General Motors stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.