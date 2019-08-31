Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading Up 5.9%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) was up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 117,705 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 206,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

