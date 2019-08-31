Gentarium (GTM) Price Tops $0.0586

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gentarium has a total market cap of $211,826.00 and approximately $664.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 3,612,479 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM.

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.