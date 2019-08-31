Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,978,000. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 417,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,569,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after buying an additional 489,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.