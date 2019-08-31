Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. 658,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,330. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.