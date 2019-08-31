Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,790 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of GLUU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.85 million, a PE ratio of -55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $30,274.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

