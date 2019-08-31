GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $608,855.00 and $270.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003299 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00222942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01343290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

