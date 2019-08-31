GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $99,112.00 and approximately $1,711.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00229008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01336620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018525 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090875 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021696 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,479,588 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.