Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,225 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.78% of Green Dot worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,872,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,106,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,102,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,081,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,884,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,018,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,818,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 120,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.58. 578,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,227. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

