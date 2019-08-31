Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,712. The company has a market cap of $300.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 119.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

