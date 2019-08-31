Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 831,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 199,150 shares.The stock last traded at $9.37 and had previously closed at $9.34.

Several brokerages have commented on GLRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $125.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 249.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

