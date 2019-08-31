GridCoin (GRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $447.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $447.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 422,250,434 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

