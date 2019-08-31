Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $1.91 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Grin has a total market cap of $37.44 million and $40.14 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00019784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, KuCoin, Bisq and LBank. In the last week, Grin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 19,644,660 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinall, KuCoin, TradeOgre, LBank and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

