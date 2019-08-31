Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hammerson to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 347.58 ($4.54).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 474.30 ($6.20). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

In other news, insider Carol Welch acquired 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920.87 ($26,030.15). Also, insider Adam Metz acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

