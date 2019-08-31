Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 1,838,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

