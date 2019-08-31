Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -1.30. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 14,762,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,337,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,029,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 594,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,292,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

