Havven Price Reaches $0.0472 on Top Exchanges (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Havven has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Havven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Havven alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Havven Token Profile

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for Havven is havven.io.

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.